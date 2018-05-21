Anime superfan Michael B. Jordan is voicing the lead character in a new animated series

Black Panther villain, Creed star, and self-professed anime fan Michael B. Jordan is joining an animated series of his own

Jordan will voice the main character of Julian Chase in gen: LOCK from Rooster Teeth. In gen:LOCK, Earth’s last free society is on the losing side of a global war and recruits a diverse team of young pilots to control the next generation of mecha — giant, weaponized robot bodies. These daring recruits will find, however, that their newfound abilities come at no small cost. As Chase leaves behind his life as a fighter pilot to become the first candidate for the program, he finds his endurance, as well as his very identity, will be tested beyond anything he ever imagined.

gen:LOCK is produced by Rooster Teeth (the Austin, Texas-based company behind RWBY, Red vs. Blue) and co-produced by Jordan’s production company, Outlier Society Productions. gen:LOCK will premiere exclusively on Rooster Teeth’s streaming service.

“We are excited beyond belief to announce Michael B. Jordan as the voice of Julian Chase in gen:LOCK and welcome him to the Rooster Teeth community,” said Gray G. Haddock, gen:LOCK creator and head of Rooster Teeth Animation, in a statement. “Michael’s visionary career choices and commitment to meaningful entertainment, not to mention his love of anime, line up perfectly with what drives Rooster Teeth, and we’re thrilled for the opportunity to do some cool sci-fi storytelling together.”

See an image of Jordan’s gen:LOCK character below.