Jennifer Morrison had no idea how famous Richard Gere was when she played his daughter

Once upon a time, Jennifer Morrison had no idea how famous her on screen parents were.

When she dropped by PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, the actress watched a scene from her feature film debut, 1994’s Intersection, in which she acted alongside ’90s movie gods Richard Gere and Sharon Stone.

Then an unknown child actress, Morrison has since become a familiar face on TV, with main roles in House and Once Upon a Time, the latter of which just wrapped up its seven-season run on ABC. She’s also gone behind the camera of late; Morrison’s feature directorial debut Sun Dogs premiered April 6 on Netflix.

“I think it was lucky that I was so young, because I wasn’t intimidated,” Morrison told host Lola Ogunnaike of working with Gere and Stone.

“Their movies were all R-rated, so I had no point of reference for how famous Richard Gere was or how famous Sharon Stone was at the time – so I was definitely just hanging out, like it was totally normal to chill with Richard Gere and Sharon Stone when I was 13.”

