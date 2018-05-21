Howard Stern on the time Donald Trump allegedly rated Angelina Jolie and Ivanka's looks

Before he was president of the United States, Donald Trump was a celebrity. He became a reality TV star with The Apprentice, and even before that Trump was known as a colorful Manhattan socialite and real-estate tycoon. In those capacities, he was an occasional guest on Howard Stern’s radio show over the years. In the next episode of David Letterman’s Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Stern reflects on his memories of interviewing Trump.

“To me, a guest who comes on and says anything that is in his mind is a great guest,” Stern says. “He would get on, and no matter what I asked him, he would answer in a very sincere and thought-out way.”

In particular, Stern says he and Trump used to discuss famous and beautiful women. While Stern would credit the beauty of actresses like Angelina Jolie, he said Trump took a different view.

“He goes, straight face, ‘First of all, the great beauties, Howard, are not actresses. It’s models. Anyone who works in the entertainment industry, I’ve only seen 6s and 7s,'” Stern quoted Trump as saying. “So I’d be like, well Donald, I think Angelina Jolie is a great beauty. ‘7!’ He’d go, ‘You know who’s a great beauty?’ I’d go, ‘Who?’ ‘My daughter, Ivanka! Now she’s a 10.’ So we’d have these discussions.”

“Oh my,” Letterman said.

Watch the full preview clip below. Stern’s episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction hits Netflix May 31.