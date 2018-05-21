Fox cancels LA to Vegas

LA to Vegas has been grounded.

Fox has canceled the freshman airplane-based comedy, the network confirmed to EW.

The series — which starred Dylan McDermott as a cocksure pilot relegated to flying on a lower-tier airline and centered on the flight crew and passengers on the Los Angeles to Las Vegas route — premiered in the fall and quickly brought viewers the much-anticipated screen share between Dylan McDermott and Dermot Mulroney. It even earned an order of three additional episodes earlier this year. But the ratings apparently weren’t strong enough to merit more: LA to Vegas had been averaging a 1.1 in the 18-to-49-year-old demo with 3.4 million viewers this season.

The series, which counts Will Ferrell and Steven Levitan among its executive producers, remained on the renewal/cancellation bubble during upfronts, with talk of Ferrell appearing on the show in season 2. Alas, Fox, which is in the midst of a rebranding and scheduling overall, did not move forward. It has been a bloody time for Fox comedies, as the network also axed Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Last Man on Earth, and The Mick.

The news was shared on social media by one of the show’s cast members, Amir Talai, who tweeted, “I love you so much #LAtoVegas fans. That’s why it breaks my heart to tell you that our show is not coming back.”

The cast also included Kim Matula, Peter Stormare, Ed Weeks, Nathan Lee Graham, and Olivia Macklin.