When the cast of Arrested Development gathered on Monday in New York to discuss the new season of the deliriously dysfunctional family comedy that arrives next week on Netflix, Jeffrey Tambor took a moment to address the allegations of sexual misconduct that have been leveled against him — and to express his affection for his former Emmy-winning role on Transparent.

Asked by EW Radio host and panel moderator Jessica Shaw about what conversations he’d had with the Arrested cast after the accusations — which resulted in his termination from Transparent earlier this year — Tambor replied, “I sent an email around and said an apology to these people I love so much for the distraction, and you’ll be asked questions, and things like that. I gave a rather in-depth interview to The Hollywood Reporter. I’m no longer playing Maura, I’m going to miss her very much, I’m going to miss that cast that I love so much, and I wish them all the best. But I’m here now as a fan of this wonderful, wonderful group. I’m a little nervous, but I am so excited about this — and such a fan of these people — it is our best season, and these actors just knock it out of the park.”

While Tambor has admitted to being “volatile and ill-tempered,” he emphatically denied the allegations, saying in a November statement: “I have never been a predator — ever. I am deeply sorry if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive or if I ever offended or hurt anyone.”

Arrested creator Mitch Hurwitz issued his support for Tambor to EW, saying that he has never seen the actor “evince that kind of behavior,” and he has never received any complaints of that nature from the cast or crew.

Tune into Entertainment Weekly Radio (SiriusXM channel 105) Thursday at noon ET for the full interview. The first half of season 5 of Arrested Development debuts May 29.