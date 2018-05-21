American Idol season 16 finale: The best Twitter reactions

The season 16 finale of American Idol was one to remember, featuring appearances by everyone from Jimmy Kimmel to former iconic contestant Sanjaya, as well as unforgettable performances by judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, as well as Darius Rucker, Nick Jonas, Bebe Rexha, Yolanda Adams, and more. In the end, Maddie Poppe was crowned the winner, beating out fellow contestants Gabby Barrett and Caleb Lee Hutchinson.

Understandably, fans of the long-running show took to Twitter to, well, freak out over the finale and everything that they witnessed. And let’s just say that the Twitter world had MANY feelings. As far as what people freaked out most about? Well, about the contestants themselves, of course — especially after Gabby Barrett came in third place, leaving the top 2 consisting of Poppe and Hutchinson. Have a look below at some of our favorite Twitter reactions.

If Maddie Poppe doesn't win American Idol tonight. We riot. — Bryan W. (@bryanthemeerkat) May 22, 2018

My legit reaction to American Idol's top 2… mind blown. pic.twitter.com/VjeXAgovze — Katelyn Daugherty (@KatelynMich23) May 22, 2018

Me waiting to see if @calebleemusic becomes the next American Idol #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/RCYYH2oxhF — brianna (@briannawoldrich) May 22, 2018

