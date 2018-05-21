American Idol: And the winner is...

The sixteenth (and sped-up) season of American Idol has already come to its close, and we have a new Idol: Maddie Poppe. Poppe beat out fellow finalists Gabby Barrett and Caleb Lee Hutchinson.

The two-hour star-studded finale featured performances by the contestants themselves, as well as from judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie, as well as Nick Jonas, Yolanda Adams, Kermit the Frog (!), Darius Rucker, Bebe Rexha, Gary Clark Jr. and more.

Want more? Make sure to check out our full American Idol recap here.