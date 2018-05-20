Tina Fey's star-studded SNL monologue featured Benedict Cumberbatch, Jerry Seinfeld, more

Tina Fey marked her 48th (not 60th) birthday — and 20th anniversary of joining Saturday Night Live — by hosting the season finale this weekend, and she celebrated the milestone with a star-studded monologue.

After Fey announced she would take questions from the audience, a slew of celebrities raised their hands, including Jerry Seinfeld, Benedict Cumberbatch, Anne Hathaway, Chris Rock, Fred Armisen, Tracy Morgan, Robert DeNiro (who reprised his role as Robert Mueller in the cold open), and Solo: A Star Wars Story actor Donald Glover, who hosted on May 5.

“I was here a couple of weeks ago, and I lost my hat,” Glover said. “Just so you know, I have this system in place so iI will be able to tell if you wore it or not.”

Cumberbatch asked whether Kenan Thompson would be performing… and then offered to take his place. “He’s great,” the Avengers: Infinity War star said. “Have you ever thought of replacing Kenan with a slightly more famous person? Could be fun.”

Seinfeld offered to play U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, but also expressed concern about guest stars stealing the spotlight from the regular SNL cast. “Do you think the show has too many celebrity cameos these days? Because I’m worried the cast isn’t getting a chance to grow.”

Time to take a few questions from the audience… #SNLFinale @JerrySeinfeld pic.twitter.com/x7GtHH7fsk — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 20, 2018

See all the famous scene-stealers — and find out more about Fred Armisen’s Brazilian juice guy — in the video above.