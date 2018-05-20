"Being fired by Trump was the best thing that ever happened to me." #SNLFinale pic.twitter.com/LXoBpva0Ql — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 20, 2018

Whenever Tina Fey returns to Saturday Night Live, there’s the hope that she’ll reprise one of her most beloved characters of all time: Sarah Palin. For Saturday’s season finale, she did just that.

The former Republican vice-presidential candidate — “one minute you’re on top, but then you’re gone in a blink of Scaramucci,” she quipped — was on hand to facilitate a lengthy “What I Did For Love” parody, welcoming various members of President Trump’s inner circle, past and present, for a requiem of sorts. Instead of the A Chorus Line classic, the cast shook things up to perform “What I Did for Trump.”

Palin was first joined by Aidy Bryant’s Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who made light of their sharing a first name before cracking, “We’re both classic Beckys.” Palin praised Huckabee Sanders for sticking around and then, well, asked what it’d feel like if this was the last day she worked for Trump. She answered in song: “I did what he said to do, and I might regret what I did for Trump, what I fibbed for Trump.”

Regular SNL castmembers to get in on the fun included Cecily Strong as Stormy Daniels, Kate McKinnon as Kellyanne Conway, and Leslie Jones as Omarosa. John Goodman returned as Rex Tillerson, who appeared in better spirits. (“Being fired by Trump was the best thing that ever happened to me!”)

As the sketch reached its conclusion, they all banded together to perform the grand finale of “What I Did for Trump,” in one of the finale’s more inspired moments, singing, with Palin front and center, “Can’t forget, will regret, what I did for Trump.”

Until next season, SNL.