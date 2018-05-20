Marvelous Mrs. Maisel scores season 3 renewal at Amazon

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will continue to knock ’em dead in a third season.

EW has confirmed that Amy Sherman-Palladino’s 1950s-set dramedy about a New York City housewife who discovers her talent for stand-up has been renewed for season 3 at Amazon.

The news comes on the heels of the show winning a Peabody Award on Saturday night, and ahead of its second season premiere.

Mrs. Maisel marked the first time Amazon gave the green light to multiple seasons of a new series. Since its release in November, the show has garnered critical acclaim and won two Golden Globes, for best musical or comedy series and best actress in a musical or comedy series (for leading lady Rachel Brosnahan).

