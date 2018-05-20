Deception: Cam finally has a major Kay revelation

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Sunday’s episode of Deception. Read at your own risk.

Though Deception will soon come to an end, the ABC magic drama came close to giving fans what they want, as Cameron finally admitted — at least to himself — that he does have feelings for Kay.

When a case reunites Kay (Ilfenesh Hadera) with her CIA ex-fiancé, Isaac Walker (Brett Dalton), Cameron (Jack Cutmore-Scott) realizes that he’s jealous, forcing him to face the fact that he actually has feelings for Kay. He even nearly sacrifices himself to save her by hour’s end.

Alas, a moment between Kay and Cameron that maybe could’ve led to a kiss is interrupted when Mike arrives with news that he’s been suspended. See, when Dinah (Lenora Crichlow) lifted his badge to get un-redacted info from the FBI, it was stolen by a corrupt guard who’s been working for the Mystery Woman (Stephanie Corneliussen). Surprise, surprise: The Linx diamond then goes missing from evidence.

“Cameron and the team think that MW has completed the puzzle, but it’s a pretty complicated puzzle — we have David Kwong to thank for that,” executive producer Chris Fedak tells EW. “And Mystery Woman isn’t quite done with the brothers.”

Suffice it to say, the two-hour series finale will finally reveal exactly what Mystery Woman has been looking for. “The entire season has been leading to this,” Fedak says. “For our fans, this will be an epic and satisfying conclusion to the story we’ve been telling. It’s crazy, MW returns, it’s big action scenes that go from the U.N. to Sebastian Black’s secret lair to lost subway lines. It’s fun, with elaborate traps and stunts, and it’s not what you expect at all — we have twists right up to our last frame. As Cameron likes to say: ‘Nothing’s impossible.’”

Deception’s two-hour series finale will air Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.