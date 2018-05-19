Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially married

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially husband and wife.

The prince, who is sixth in line to the British throne, married Markle, the American actress known for her role on the USA Network legal drama Suits, on Saturday in a ceremony held at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel in the English county of Berkshire, west of London.

“I, Harry, take you, Meghan to be my wife, to have and to hold from this day forward; for better, for worse,” Prince Harry vowed in front of a congregation that included his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II; the Duke of Edinburgh; Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall. “For richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God’s holy law. In the presence of God, I make this vow.”

Markle arrived at the chapel in a vintage Rolls-Royce precisely at 12 p.m. local time, wearing a dress by British designer Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller and the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau. Followed by her six flower girls and four page boys (including Princess Charlotte and Prince George), the bride entered the chapel and began her walk down the aisle alone, before being joined by Prince Charles, Harry’s father, as she approached the midway mark. Markle’s own father, Thomas Markle, was unable to attend the ceremony due to health issues, but her mother, Doria Ragland, was in attendance.

REX/Shutterstock

Best man and brother Prince William stood at Harry’s side while he and Markle exchanged vows. Harry, wearing the official British Army Blues and Royals frock coat uniform, presented Markle with a wedding band, slipping it onto her finger with the words, “Meghan, I give you this ring as a sign of our marriage. With my body, I honor you. All that I am, I give to you and all that I have, I share with you within the love of God, father, son, and holy spirit.”

After the ceremony, which was led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, and the Most Rev. and Rt Hon Justin Welby — and unlike any other in British royal history due to the inclusion of a gospel choir and a stunning performance by 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason — the couple recessed through the chapel, passing the 600 invited guests, including Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra, Serena Williams, Elton John, Markle’s Suits costars Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, Vanessa Ray, and Gina Torres, and even two of Harry’s ex-girlfriends, Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas. A few thousand more invited guests watched and cheered the couple on from the grounds of Windsor Castle as the wedding party exited, making their way to a private reception for some 200 guests, hosted by Prince Charles, at Frogmore House, a royal residence located near Windsor Castle.

Ahead of the wedding, the queen bestowed a new title upon Harry. Markle, as she officially became part of the royal family, received the counterpart title to her husbands. Congrats to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!