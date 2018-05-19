Preacher season 3 teaser welcomes you to Angelville

In his pursuit to find God, our good ol’ preacher Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper) finds himself in his own personal hell.

The first teaser for Preacher season 3 welcomes viewers to Angelville, the Louisiana plantation where Jesse was raised. There we’ll meet his twisted Gran’ma (Betty Buckley) and her enforcers, TC (Colin Cunningham) and Jody (Jeremy Childs). These folks pop up in the promo, which includes new looks at more outrageous characters we’ll find along the way.

That includes Jonny Coyne (The Nun) as the Allfather D’Aronique, the revolting and oh-so-villainous slob.

Ruth Negga and Joseph Gilgun return as Jesse’s badass ex-girlfriend Tulip and vampire bestie Cassidy. According to AMC’s official episode loglines, we’ll enter Angelville as soon as the new season returns with Jesse and Cassidy taking Tulip there in a last-ditch effort to save her life.

Ian Coletti, Graham McTavish, Pip Torrens, Julie Ann Emery, and Malcolm Barrett will also star as series regulars alongside recurring guest stars Liz McGeever, Adam Croasdell, and Prema Cruz.

Seth Rogen and longtime cohort Evan Goldberg (Sausage Party, The Interview) developed Preacher for television based on the comics from Garth Ennis. Breaking Bad‘s Sam Catlin serves as showrunner.

Preacher season 3 will premiere on AMC Sunday, June 24 at 10 p.m. ET. Watch the teaser above.