Jimmy Kimmel calls out Trump, NRA over Santa Fe school shooting

“We had another school shooting today, this time in Santa Fe, Texas,” Jimmy Kimmel began his opening monologue on Friday night in addressing the latest mass shooting on American soil.

Ten people were killed when a 17-year-old shooter opened fire at Santa Fe High School on Friday, as reported by the Associated Press, and Kimmel slammed President Trump and NRA-funded politicians for their responses.

“Once again our leaders are sending their thoughts and prayers,” the late-night host said. “President Trump said he is ‘with the people of Santa Fe in this tragic hour and will be with them forever…’ except for when it comes time to do something, then he will not. And neither will any of the Congress people or governors who don’t ever do anything because they’re fearful that it will hurt them politically.”

The Santa Fe shooting was called the “deadliest” school shooting since the events at Parkland, Florida, according to AP.

Kimmel has repeatedly used Jimmy Kimmel Live to call for more common-sense gun laws in the wake of such violence. Again on Friday, he urged viewers to vote for politicians “who will do something.”

“They know the truth, they know this has gone too far, but they’re too cowardly to do the right thing,” he said of those in power. “They care more about the support of the NRA than they do about children. So they sit there with their hands in their pockets — pockets that are full of gun money — and they just wait for the outrage to pass because it didn’t happen to their children.”

“People don’t make laws,” Kimmel reminded his audience, “we vote for those who do. So the least you can do is register to vote right now.”

Watch Kimmel’s monologue in the clip above.