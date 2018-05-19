Why James Denton had to kiss a crew member to keep his second Desperate Housewives wedding a secret

Watch more Untold Stories streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

It’s hard to believe it’s been 11 years since Mike and Susan’s first wedding on Desperate Housewives.

James Denton is no stranger to memorable wedding scenes, having married Teri Hatcher’s Susan twice during the ABC series’ run (2004-2012), but there is one that stands out in his mind.

During the latest episode of PeopleTV’s Untold Stories, the former Desperate Housewives star reveals the great lengths that were taken to ensure no one found out which woman was standing with him at the altar while filming the season 5 finale wedding cliffhanger.

Ron Tom/ABC via Getty Images

“[Fans] assume it was Teri [Hatcher] or Dana [Delany] and it was just some random woman I never met. And so, we show up at work and this poor girl, I had to kiss her all day,” Denton reveals.

Watch the full video above.