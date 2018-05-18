It’s time to grab a Pimm’s Cup and don a fascinator! After months of anticipation, the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will take place in Windsor, England, on Saturday, May 19.

You can watch live coverage of the momentous occasion starting at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT on EW.com. PeopleTV will be inside the church for the ceremony, so you can stream the entire wedding live — from Meghan’s arrival to the happy couple’s exit from St. George’s Chapel.

Meghan and Harry: A Fairytale Wedding will be hosted by Jeremy Parsons and feature a panel of experts providing color commentary — PEOPLE Digital Editor Zoe Ruderman; PEOPLE Deputy Editor Dan Wakeford; PEOPLE Style & Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal; Senior Editor, Royals, Michelle Tauber; Executive Editor Cindy Sanz, and Martha Stewart Weddings Editor-at-Large Darcy Miller — live from Meredith’s studio in New York City.

PEOPLE’s Chief Foreign Correspondent Simon Perry and PEOPLE Contributing Correspondent Monique Jessen will also be reporting live from Windsor.

RELATED: Toast Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with EW’s official royal wedding drinking game

Don’t forget to set your alarm clock: PeopleTV’s royal wedding live show kicks off at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT.