Hungry for more Walking Dead? Though the AMC ratings juggernaut has shambled off screens until next year, you’ll be able to bring a piece of it home with you as soon as this October.

Daryl Dixon, one of the series’ most popular characters, has a new action figure, courtesy of McFarlane Toys, EW can exclusively reveal.

This mini Daryl will retail for $39.99 — and there’s no arguing with how perfectly the toy company’s design team captured the likeness of Norman Reedus, working from 3D scans they took of the actor. This action figure, ready to be posed on a black circular base, comes with that iconic leather vest fans love so dearly, as well as a scaled rocket launcher (no word yet on that accessory’s functionality, but we’ll keep you posted).

McFarlane’s been killing it on the TV front recently. A couple weeks ago, we unveiled a few Stranger Things toys – of the ill-fated Barb and treacherous polliwog Dart – they’ll have on shelves before Halloween.

It may not be quite as sweet as new episodes, but perhaps having your very own Daryl Dixon can help tide you over until The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season late next year. At the very least, he’s easy on the eyes.