Survivor: Jeff Probst previews the Ghost Island finale and final 6

Survivor: Ghost Island has just one episode left, and according to host Jeff Probst, “The game is still wide open as we head into the finale.”

Six players — Domenick, Wendell, Donathan, Laurel, Sebastian, Angela — remain heading into Wednesday’s three-hour finale/reunion on CBS, and although those first two names seem to be the overwhelming favorites to win the million dollars, Probst says it would be a mistake to count the others completely out. “There are several ways alliances could impact the game depending on who is the first to step up and make a big move to get to the end,” he says. “Dom and Wendell have emerged as the strongest pair and someone has to be willing to step up and try to take them out.”

The person that has seemed least willing to do that is Laurel. Might she finally now take her shot, or is it already too late? “Laurel has been loyal to Dom and Wendell for a long time, but she and Donathan appear ready to make a move,” says the host. “They know they have to do something to impress the jury and take out at least one of the two big threats.”

But while Laurel needs to get bolder if she wants to have chance at winning, might Wendell and Domenick now make the mistake of taking their foot off the gas with the finish line now in sight? “Whenever you get this close to the end, one of two things typically happen,” says Probst. “Players either begin to play more conservatively in an attempt to not get voted out, or they pull out all their ammunition and try to destroy everybody else in the pursuit of victory. This is where the winners and losers are often separated. They’re heading into their 36th day in the jungle. It’s an incredibly arduous journey and the wear and tear really starts to show in their inability to make sound decisions void of emotion.”

Of course, the final result very well may come down to all those idols and advantages still out there. “Going into the finale there are still a handful of Ghost Island relics in play,” says Probst. “Sebastian has the extra vote that Kellyn has already misplayed earlier in the season. It gives him great power especially with only six players left. Domenick has Andrea’s idol and David’s fake idol. Wendell has Erik’s infamous immunity necklace. The ability of these players to reverse the curse could be the difference between a million dollars and a seat on the jury.”

Speaking of reversing the curse… “Here’s a crazy stat,” says the host. “So far this season five of the six haunted Ghost Island idols and advantages have cursed players again: Sierra’s Legacy Advantage, James’ idol, JT’s idol, Scott & Tai’s idol, and Malcolm’s advantage. That’s 80%. So just how silly is the idea of ‘bad mojo?’”

So what can we expect from the final installment of Ghost Island? “I liken this finale to a great boxing match. Those who are truly in it to win it go toe to toe. Punch for punch. The only thing that matters is getting to the final 3. You can’t win if you don’t get to the end.”

We also asked the host to sum up the strengths and weakness of each of the six remaining players. Here’s Probst’s take on each:

SEBASTIAN

Strength: Sebastian is super-likable and doesn’t have a single enemy in the game.

Weakness: He has yet to make a power move to take control.

Wild Card: He has the extra vote in his pocket. But is it cursed?

DOMENICK

Strength: His alliance with Wendell gives him a lot of power with only six players left.

Weakness: He is a legit threat and everybody wants him out.

Wild Card: He has Andrea’s real immunity idol and David’s fake idol.

DONATHAN

Strength: He is ready and willing to betray his alliance with Wendell and Dom.

Weakness: He can’t do it alone and Laurel has been reluctant to jump ship.

Wild Card: His chaos causing truth bombs.

ANGELA

Strength: She has power as a possible swing vote that could change the game.

Weakness: She hasn’t made any strong flashy moves.

Wild Card: Wendell and Dom. If she can help break up that alliance, it’s a new game.

WENDELL

Strength: His strong alliance with Dom gives him power with just six players left.

Weakness: Like Dom, Wendell is a legit threat and everybody wants him out.

Wild Card: He has Erik’s immunity idol.

LAUREL

Strength: Her loyalty to Wendell and Dom gives her safety heading into the stretch.

Weakness: Her reluctance to make a move against her alliance.

Wild Card:: Her other ally, Donathan. Can he sway her to vote against Dom and Wendell?

