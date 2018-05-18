Steven Tyler and James Corden spill secrets to avoid eating cow intestines on Late Late Show

Let’s just say, if James Corden ever invites you over to dinner, think twice before you agree to go.

On Thursday night’s episode of The Late Late Show, Corden invited rock legend and Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler to the table for a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.” Unfamiliar with the game? It’s pretty much exactly what the title suggests: Corden and a guest ask each other hard-hitting questions and then either have to answer honestly, or pass and sample one of the delicious delicacies served at the table — you know, things like cow intestines.

Tyler comes ready to play, even bringing along his own silverware and seasoning, answering a question about how much he’s spent on drugs in his lifetime (it’s apparently in the region of $2 million; “I snorted half of Peru”) to avoid eating pig head jelly. However, when Corden is asked how much he was paid for a recent private Carpool Karaoke he did, he opts to drink sausage juice rather than divulge the amount. He promptly spits out said sausage juice with a “That is brutal!” review.

Watch the clip above to find out if Tyler eats cow intestines rather than rank all the other members of Aerosmith by their talent and to discover who’s the one guest who has walked off of Corden’s show.