To read more on this story — and see our exclusive look at the new season of GLOW — pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy it here now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.
Noelle Stevenson didn’t grow up watching She–Ra: Princess of Power, but she wishes she had. “I was always looking for the female characters in sci-fi and fantasy who were more than just the girlfriend,” says the celebrated cartoonist, 26. “I love the female characters in She–Ra. There isn’t another show quite like it.”
The original She–Ra — which followed Princess Adora, the twin sister of Prince Adam (a.k.a. He-Man) — debuted in 1985, more than six years before Stevenson was born.
But now she’s co-executive producer (alongside Chuck Austen) on a reboot, She–Ra and the Princesses of Power, from DreamWorks Animation Television that will debut on Netflix later this year.
The series will feature the voices of Grey’s Anatomy alum Sandra Oh, Orange Is the New Black‘s Lorraine Toussaint, black-ish‘s Marcus Scribner, Dancing With the Stars champ Jordan Fisher, and Young & Hungry‘s Aimee Carrero.
EW debuted the new look of She-Ra in the pages of the current issue of the magazine:
“She–Ra was ahead of its time,” says Stevenson, who is also the creative force behind Nimona and Lumberjanes. “I’m so excited to bring these stories of female power and love and friendship back now when it seems like we need them more than ever.”
She-ra and the Princesses of Power is slated to debut on Netflix later this year. The animated show’s cast list and photo is below.
Aimee Carrero as Adora/She-Ra
Jordan Fisher as Seahawk
Marcus Scribner as Bow
Lorraine Toussaint as Shadow Weaver
Sandra Oh as Castaspella
Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad) as Glimmer
AJ Michalka (The Goldbergs) as Catra
Reshma Shetty (Royal Pains) as Angella
Keston John (The Good Place) as Hordak
Lauren Ash (Superstore) as Scorpia
Christine Woods (Hello Ladies) as Entrapta
Genesis Rodriguez (Time After Time) as Perfuma
Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Mermista
Merit Leighton (Katie and Alexa) as Frosta
Krystal Joy Brown (Motown: The Musical) as Netossa
Comments