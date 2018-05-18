To read more on this story — and see our exclusive look at the new season of GLOW — pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy it here now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Noelle Stevenson didn’t grow up watching She–Ra: Princess of Power, but she wishes she had. “I was always looking for the female characters in sci-fi and fantasy who were more than just the girlfriend,” says the celebrated cartoonist, 26. “I love the female characters in She–Ra. There isn’t another show quite like it.”

The original She–Ra — which followed Princess Adora, the twin sister of Prince Adam (a.k.a. He-Man) — debuted in 1985, more than six years before Stevenson was born.

But now she’s co-executive producer (alongside Chuck Austen) on a reboot, She–Ra and the Princesses of Power, from DreamWorks Animation Television that will debut on Netflix later this year.

The series will feature the voices of Grey’s Anatomy alum Sandra Oh, Orange Is the New Black‘s Lorraine Toussaint, black-ish‘s Marcus Scribner, Dancing With the Stars champ Jordan Fisher, and Young & Hungry‘s Aimee Carrero.

EW debuted the new look of She-Ra in the pages of the current issue of the magazine:

Netflix

“She–Ra was ahead of its time,” says Stevenson, who is also the creative force behind Nimona and Lumberjanes. “I’m so excited to bring these stories of female power and love and friendship back now when it seems like we need them more than ever.”

The She-Ra cast (from left to right): Jordan Fisher, Christine Woods, Noelle Stevenson, Karen Fukuhara, Aimee Carrero, Marcus Scribner, Krystal Joy Brown, Merit Leighton, Vella Lovell Netflix

Aimee Carrero as Adora/She-Ra

Jordan Fisher as Seahawk

Marcus Scribner as Bow

Lorraine Toussaint as Shadow Weaver

Sandra Oh as Castaspella

Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad) as Glimmer

AJ Michalka (The Goldbergs) as Catra

Reshma Shetty (Royal Pains) as Angella

Keston John (The Good Place) as Hordak

Lauren Ash (Superstore) as Scorpia

Christine Woods (Hello Ladies) as Entrapta

Genesis Rodriguez (Time After Time) as Perfuma

Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Mermista

Merit Leighton (Katie and Alexa) as Frosta

Krystal Joy Brown (Motown: The Musical) as Netossa