Michelle Wolf gives America The Break it needs in teaser for Netflix series

No backlash can hold Michelle Wolf down. The polarizing host of this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner is back with a new promo for The Break, her upcoming Netflix series.

“There’s a lot going on in the world right now,” Wolf says in the teaser. But she has some encouraging news: “The point is, we’re all gonna die.”

The Break looks like a mixture of comedic monologues, sketches, and special guests — like Amber Ruffin, Wolf’s former colleague on Late Night with Seth Meyers. There promises to be bits about toilets with stirrups and Wolf not having time for “emotion in my sex.”

“If you hated the Correspondents’ Dinner, you’re really gonna hate this show,” Wolf had told Seth Meyers when she popped over for an appearance on Late Night.

Wolf, who also worked on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, was praised by some and came under fire by others after she delivered a scorching address at the WHCD. “You can expect the types of jokes my former boss would tell me we couldn’t do on TV,” Wolf had previously joked in a statement about her series.

The Break With Michelle Wolf will launch on May 27 on Netflix with new episodes dropping every Sunday.