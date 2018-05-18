Jennifer Morrison and William Shatner joke about her being his Star Trek mom

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Jennifer Morrison may be best known as Once Upon a Time heroine Emma Swan, but before she moved to Storybrooke, she gave birth to one of Starfleet’s most iconic captains.

Morrison sat down with PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing host Lola Ogunnaike to look back on some of the most memorable roles from her career — including a brief stint in J.J. Abrams’ 2009 Star Trek as the mother of James Kirk. Chris Pine plays the good captain in the recent film series, but Morrison has also struck up a friendship with the original Kirk, William Shatner, and she says they joke about the family resemblance every time they run into each other at a convention.

“We’ve had some exchanges about him being my son and me being proud of him and him thinking I was a good mom,” Morrison explains. “It’s really nice. He’s a very thoughtful child.”

“I’m also Chris Pine’s mom, which I’m totally fine with that as well,” she adds. “I’m good with both situations. I’ve got some good kids.”

