Jennifer Morrison worries how Twitter would’ve reacted to her Dawson’s Creek role had it been around then

Long before Jennifer Morrison was a fan-favorite on Once Upon a Time she was the enemy of anyone who was Team Pacey.

Morrison first appeared in the second episode of Dawson’s Creek season 4, sailing into Boston with Pacey — who crushed Joey’s heart when he dumped her at prom — by her side. The romance might’ve been short-lived, but Morrison says on this week’s Couch Surfing that she probably would’ve gotten hate tweets had Twitter been around back then.

“This was pre-social media so I was in the safety zone at that time, thank God,” she says. “I might not be alive to tell you about it!”

