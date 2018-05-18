James Denton teases Good Witch wedding: It might not happen!

Looks like trouble is brewing in Middleton.

Hallmark’s veteran series, The Good Witch, is in its fourth season and after years of anticipation, it seemed viewers would finally be getting the Cassie (Catherine Bell) and Sam (James Denton) wedding of their dreams.

However, Denton warns fans that the couple will face several obstacles throughout the remainder of the season that could keep them from meeting at the altar.

“Looks like it’s in the season finale, but I don’t know, it might not be,” teases the Desperate Housewives alum.

Good Witch airs Sunday on Hallmark Channel.