Kat Dennings and John Cena are animated space truckers in Dallas and Robo trailer

Do you want to hear 2 Broke Girls star Kat Dennings and wrestler-turned-actor John Cena (Blockers) voice space truckers? Good news! The eight-episode animated buddy comedy Dallas and Robo follows Dallas (voiced by Dennings) and the cowboy-hat-wearing-A.I. Robo (Cena) as they try to make a few dollars in the seedy world of interplanetary big-rigging, while navigating their way through cannibal bikers, rival space truckers, and vending machine burritos.

Produced by ShadowMachine (the company responsible for Bojack Horseman), and created by Mike Roberts, Dallas and Robo is a YouTube Red original series and will be available to stream on the WWE YouTube Channel beginning May 30. Guest voices will include Jane Lynch, Giancarlo Esposito, Taran Killam, Clancy Brown, Nat Faxon, Dana Snyder, Bree Williamson, and Milana Vayntrub.

Check out an exclusive trailer for Dallas and Robo above.