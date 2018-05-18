Brooklyn Nine-Nine finale: See Jake and Amy's wedding threatened by a bomb (and Teddy)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine will unveil its season finale-turned-series finale-turned-season finale on Sunday — in case you missed the news, there was life after death — and it is time for Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) to make their bond official and walk down the aisle. There’s a Nakatomi Plaza wedding cake, Cheddar is training to fill in as ring bearer, and Gina Rodriguez is guest-starring as a possible love interest for Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz), all of this is all great, but… there’s also a bomb threat called into the venue of the nuptials. Worse yet, Amy’s ex Teddy (Kyle Bornheimer) is on the bomb squad, he now considers himself less boring, and he still wants to romantically reunite with her. Even on her wedding day. If there’s even a wedding, because in case you didn’t read this a few sentences ago, there’s a bomb threat.

Check out the high-stakes comedy in this preview clip from “Jake and Amy,” which airs May 20 at 8:30 p.m. on Fox.

Do you have some weird thing against clips and do you prefer the wonder of still imagery? Check out these first-look photos from the episode.