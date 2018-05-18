This season on Arrested Development, the Bluths are going for the gold — the golden anchor. Yes, this rag-tag bag of screw-ups is naming itself the O.C. Family of the Year, because no one else was lining up to do it. In this new teaser for season 5 (the first half of which drops May 29 on Netflix), you’ll see how the different family members react to the news. Michael (Jason Bateman) is skeptical and Gob (Will Arnett) is, well, petty.

The entire original cast — which also includes Tony Hale, Jessica Walter, Portia de Rossi, David Cross, Alia Shawkat, Jeffrey Tambor, and Michael Cera — reunited for the first time in five years for a fifth season of the mega-dysfunctional family comedy, which aired on Fox from 2003 to 2006 before being revived by Netflix in 2013.

Right here, you will find all sorts of details about season 5 from Arrested creator Mitch Hurwitz and the cast. Guest stars include Dermot Mulroney, Kyle Mooney, and Frances Conroy.