Warning: This story contains major spoilers from the season finale of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Read at your own risk!

Since the creatives minds behind Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. were unsure as to whether or not the show would get renewed — it did! — the season finale brought the ABC super series full circle with a bittersweet end to the story of Phil Coulson.

After the team thwarted Graviton and broke the time loop, Coulson (Clark Gregg) was ready to go quietly into the night. (tldr; he was healed of his Avengers injury by a Kree serum, which burned off when he temporarily took on the powers of Ghost Rider, so he’s dying again.) At the end of the hour, Coulson was dropped off in Tahiti with Agent May (Ming-Na Wen) to live out his final days. Tahiti, if you’ll recall, was the name of the project that brought Coulson back to life, hence why the producers always knew Coulson’s story would end this way.

However, with the show now renewed for a 13-episode sixth season, set to air next summer, EW asked Gregg whether it feels weird to think Coulson’s story might continue after such a touching ending — and fans might not like his answer.

“I don’t get any sense that it will,” Gregg says. “It doesn’t feel weird to me that it might go forward because I don’t know that that’s the case.”

Alas, Gregg says there’s no official news on whether his character will be back. “I know that they’ve picked up the show, I don’t know if it includes me,” he says. “I don’t know if it’ll just be me in flashbacks or sexy dreams with Agent May.”

