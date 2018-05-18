Here's how 13 Reasons Why included Hannah in season 2

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from season 2 of 13 Reasons Why.

Considering that 13 Reasons Why‘s first season told the story of Hannah Baker’s suicide — with her death occurring in the season 1 finale — there was always a question of how she’d appear in the show’s second season, which was released Friday on Netflix. Season 2 quickly answered that question.

The first way Hannah (Katherine Langford) was incorporated into the story was through flashbacks. Much like in the first season, season 2 contained multiple timelines, including one that took us back to the days before Hannah’s death. As different characters testified during the trial, the show would flashback to various moments in Hannah’s life, some we knew about and others we didn’t. There, we’d see Hannah in the time before her death.

But that wasn’t the only way she was included in the new season. She was also there as a figment of Clay’s imagination. You can call her a presence, you can call her a ghost, but only Clay could see her, and yes, she could talk back to him.

13 Reasons Why season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.