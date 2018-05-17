Will Ferrell, Molly Shannon perform royal wedding song as Cord and Tish

Cord and Tish are ready to cover “the wedding of the century.” Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon reprised their comedic personas — the same ones that covered the Rose Parade for Amazon — on The Tonight Show Wednesday night to talk all things royal wedding. They even composed a little song to commemorate the upcoming marriage between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

It’s called “They’re Gonna Make It Happen” and the musical number was created after they “converted Tish’s den into a studio,” Ferrell’s Cord joked to Jimmy Fallon.

The song involves a lot of gyrating from Tish and a sax solo from Cord, who can’t play saxophone so it’s pretty terrible.

Cord and Tish are covering the royal wedding this Saturday for HBO in a new television special. They’re so excited that they’ve “committed to being on London time.” They were exhausted when they arrived in Fallon’s studio.

Cord is especially excited about the U.K. because he’s only been to Europe once. “Jimmy, have you been to Toronto before?” he joked. “Whoa! Whoa! What a whirlwind. The language differences, the signs, the pushy people, the funny currency, I was like, ‘I’m good. Get me back across the pond and back over to the U.S.'”

But the U.K., he claims, uses the same money as America, so he won’t be confused.

The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish! will premiere on HBO live this Saturday, May 19 at 7:30 a.m. ET/4:30 a.m. PT. This will be followed with a repeat later that night at 9:45 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch the pair preview their coverage plans in the videos above.