Misha Collins on Wayward Sisters: 'There's a place for them' on Supernatural

After the news that the CW passed on Supernatural spin-off Wayward Sisters, many of the Supernatural stars took to social media to share their support for the show. And although CW president Mark Pedowitz has explained the decision by saying “We did not feel creatively that the show is where we wanted it to be,” there’s still a petition going around in the hopes that another network (or streaming service) could pick up the series.

However, even if this is the end for Wayward, its characters could always appear on the flagship series. “Selfishly, I’m split,” Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles says of his feelings about the spin-off. “I’d love to see these girls go and tell this amazing story, and I’d love to help them do that. But at the same time, I want to keep those characters in our world. I don’t want to let them go; they’re amazing characters. They’re fan favorites and they’re cast favorites, so there’s a reason that they got that opportunity and I think it just goes to show how great they are and how valuable they are to us.”

Ackles’ costar Misha Collins shares a similar insight when he adds, “I would love to see Wayward go forward, but I also know that there’s a great back-up, which is that all of those characters are alive and well and there’s a place for them in the Supernatural universe. We would love to see any and all of the Wayward Sisters back in action on Supernatural.”

—Reporting by Christian Holub