“Crazy or not, that kind of love never dies.” Klaus Mikaelson spoke those words on season 3 of The Vampire Diaries about none other than Stefan and Elena, the first of two epic love stories involving Elena. It was Stefan who made her want to live again after losing her parents in a tragic car accident, and ultimately, it was Stefan who sacrificed himself and gave Elena the opportunity to live a long and happy life.

But seeing as how Vampire Diaries ended its run in March 2017, fans don’t get to see as much of Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley as they once did, which is why every single reunion is something to cherish. And thanks to Dobrev, we have a recent photo of the pair who ran into each other while in New York City. (This is actually our second Stelena reunion pic since the series wrapped.)

Dobrev captioned the photo of the two of them, “Excuse me sir, you look familiar. I feel like we’ve met before. Maybe in a past life?” See the photo below: