Supernatural finales are known for delivering big action and even bigger twists, and season 13 will be no different as things come to a head with Michael and Lucifer. And according to star Jensen Ackles, this year’s finale will introduce “elements that we have never dabbled with in all 13 years of the show.” One of those things being stunt work. “Let’s say we elevated it this finale,” Ackles says of the stunts.

Misha Collins weighs in on the finale, saying, “The last three episodes of the season were pretty epic by Supernatural standards. When the scripts came in, the producers were saying they were un-shootable. It was just really, really big and we tied up those storylines and then we’ve set ourselves up for some really big challenges going into the next season.”

Like most season finales, not everyone will make it out alive. “There are characters who don’t make it,” Ackles says. And considering that Sam Winchester had a recent dance with death, Dean will be on edge to make sure his brother is one of the survivors of this apocalypse. “At this point, Dean is willing to do whatever it takes,” Ackles continues. “That’s the one recurring themes with these brothers is that they will go to the ends [of the earth], not just to fight the good fight but certainly for each other, and we see that toward the end of the episode.”

Also toward the end of the finale? The introduction of Ackles’ new character that we’ve heard so much about. “There’s a little something at the end that sets up what we’re going to do in season 14, and it has to do with me playing another character,” Ackles says. “That’s one of the cliffhangers, but there’s a lot going on.”

As for that new character, Ackles describes him with one word: “Stylish.”

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

—Reporting by Christian Holub