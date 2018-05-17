Showtime orders Kevin Bacon-led series from Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Boston storytelling is no longer just for the big screen.

Executive produced by the Good Will Hunting duo and based on an original idea from Affleck, City on a Hill, starring Kevin Bacon, has been ordered to series by Showtime, the network announced Thursday.

Created by Chuck MacLean (Boston Strangler), City on a Hill is set in early 1990s Boston, where corruption and racism was the norm in local law enforcement. In this fictional account, an assistant district attorney (Aldis Hodge) forms an unlikely alliance with a corrupt, yet highly respected FBI veteran (Kevin Bacon) to take down a family of armored car robbers, and in doing so, subvert the city’s entire criminal justice system.

“City on a Hill has the veneer of a classic Boston cops-and-robbers drama, but actually dives head first into challenging the very institutions it depicts,” Showtime president David Nevins said in a statement. “In reality, the series is a penetrating look at the larger criminal justice system and those who operate within it, with mesmerizing performances by Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge anchoring the suspense.”

Also starring Jonathan Tucker, Mark O’Brien, Jere Shea, Amanda Clayton, Lauren E. Banks, Kevin Chapman, and Jill Hennessy, City on a Hill‘s 12-episode first season is set to premiere in 2019.