Sense8 gathers the cluster one last time in official finale trailer

Shirley Li
May 17, 2018 at 10:01 AM EDT

Wake up, sensates: The official trailer for the finale of Sense8 is here.

And so is Wolfgang (Max Riemelt), in the teaser above. The German safe-cracker’s abduction at the end of season 2 left fans clamoring for a proper ending for the global series, which had been canceled by Netflix until a surprise reversal allowed the production to revive the drama for a two-hour finale event.

Sense8, created by Lana and Lilly Wachowski and J. Michael Straczynski, follows a group of strangers — or rather, a “cluster” — mentally and emotionally connected from around the globe. It stars Doona Bae as Sun, Jamie Clayton as Nomi, Tina Desai as Kala, Tuppence Middleton as Riley, Riemelt as Wolfgang, Miguel Angel Silvestre as Lito, Brian J. Smith as Will, and Toby Onwumere as Capheus.

The series finale of Sense8 airs June 8 on Netflix.

