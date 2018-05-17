A word to future suitors: do not cross RuPaul’s Drag Race star Asia O’Hara. If you do, just remember her drag sisters aren’t afraid of using a particularly firm piece of sporting equipment to get even.

In EW’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of the reality competition series (above), O’Hara and the season 10 girls kiki in the Werk Room about the perils of dating in the drag world. And because they do everything bigger in Texas, the Dallas native’s got a monumental way of dealing with childish players.

“Dating with drag, as you all know, is extremely hard. I normally am very anti-meeting boys around drag because they’re falling in love with a character that you’re playing and not the real you,” O’Hara tells her fellow contestants as they prepare to hit the runway in their best geriatric eleganza.

Still, there’s a silver lining: “I will say, having guy troubles was a defining moment for me in drag because that’s one of the first times I really understood sisterhood,” O’Hara continues. “When I very first became a full-time cast member where I work, I was dating this boy, I won’t even call him a guy. He broke up with me via text message, and I’m going to add another layer to it: He was also a drag queen.”

Much to O’Hara’s surprise, her ex decided to show up at her performance that night and take a front-row seat as if nothing had happened.

“I’m telling you, the girls in the show — and I’m not exaggerating — chased him out of the club with a baseball bat. It was like, no, you’re not going to just come up in here and sit on the front row at this bitch’s job,” she said. “No, get on up out of here. Everything happens for a reason but at that point I was like, bitch, these motherf—ing men in wigs in here really do care about me.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on VH1. Watch EW’s exclusive clip from the next episode above.