Jennifer Morrison had a crazy audition to land her How I Met Your Mother role

Just about any actor out there has at least one crazy audition story, but Jennifer Morrison had a truly outlandish experience when it came to landing the role of Zoey, the activist and enemy-turned-girlfriend of Ted Mosby on CBS’ How I Met Your Mother.

Morrison tells PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing that she really had to fight to land the gig. “No one believed I could be funny,” she tells host Lola Ogunnaike. “They were like, she’s on a medical show (House), she can’t possibly be funny.”

To convince the casting team she was right for the part (and that she had skills beyond her role on Fox’s House), Morrison made an audition tape of a scene where Zoey is throwing eggs and put ping-pong balls in an egg carton to mimic the action. “[It] was a mess because I had to put sheets everywhere in the apartment because otherwise the ping-pong balls bounced everywhere when I threw them,” she recalls. “It’s these things no one thinks about when you’re doing these audition tapes.”

Morrison says her time on HIMYM was “the happiest [she’s] ever been on a set.”

“It was a fun group of people,” she says of her time spent with the cast during the show’s sixth season. “It’s just fun to go make people laugh every day.”

