Warning: This story contains major spoilers from the season 14 finale of Grey’s Anatomy. Read at your own risk.

Grey’s Anatomy bid farewell to Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew on Thursday in an emotional but hopeful hour that included a triple wedding, a surprise pregnancy, and a sly cameo by Sara Ramirez.

On the day of Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Alex’s (Justin Chambers) wedding, just about everything that could go wrong did. The bride and groom got locked in a shed with a dead body, most of the guests showed up at the wrong location, and the wedding planner nearly died from an allergic reaction.

Let’s first talk about Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), who struggled throughout the finale with abandonment issues. Not only are April and Arizona leaving the hospital, but Jo gets a fellowship offer in Boston, meaning she and Alex may soon move as well. Mer feels like she’s finally become happy without Cristina and Derek in her life and doesn’t want to lose that, so she haphazardly offers Jo an attending position at Grey Sloan. But Mer later accepts that change is inevitable, and encourages Jo to take the fellowship. (Mer is so not alone, by the way, as intern Helm wanted to drunkenly profess her love to Mer during the wedding, while DeLuca actually kissed her — also drunkenly, but still.)

With Jo and Alex’s original nuptials canceled, Mer weds the duo on the ferry boat ride back to Seattle in front of friends and family. Yay, but also… hey?! What does this mean for Jo and Alex next season? TBD. Let’s worry about that later, because there are other big changes afoot.

That brings us to April, who went from wedding coordinator to bride over the span of an hour. We learn that, after her near-death experience, April quit her job weeks ago to do God’s work, volunteering in homeless shelters in Seattle. So, while Drew won’t appear on the show anymore, viewers know that she’s still in town — hopefully the actress can even still guest star in the future. We also get a sense of closure for her character as Matthew (Justin Bruening) proposes just before Jo and Alex’s super tardy officiant finally arrives. She ends up marrying the pair, leaving April’s character with a happy beginning, if you will.

Arizona, along with April’s ex Jackson (Jesse Williams), are witnesses to the impromptu nuptials, during which Robbins gets a text from Callie (Ramirez) saying she’s excited for Arizona’s impending arrival in New York. Earlier in the hour, we learn that Callie is no longer with Penny, so Callie and Arizona are both single and reuniting in New York. While not definitively saying the formerly married duo are getting back together, Grey’s leaves Calzona fans with hope that there’s a chance.

(Side note: This wedding montage is where you’ll find the sly Ramirez cameo, by the way. While she doesn’t actually appear, viewers may recognize her voice singing “The Story,” which Ramirez originally belted during the season 7 musical episode. And if you didn’t cry during this scene, you have no soul.)

Yes, we said there was a triple wedding during the hour, but the last couple is a pair of randoms. When the docs of Grey Sloan showed up at the wrong wedding, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) jumped into action when the mother of the bride fell ill. With no doctors on hand to help back at the hospital, Bailey is lucky when Teddy (Kim Raver) randomly shows up to help — and also ask for a job. They ultimately save the mother’s life, and even help her watch her daughter’s nuptials on FaceTime.

Here’s why that third wedding was important, though: After receiving a windfall of money from her Trailblazer invention, Bailey realizes that life’s too short, so she decides to take a sabbatical from being chief, enlisting Teddy to be interim chief. That’s great for Teddy, who we discover is pregnant with Owen’s baby by hour’s end. That’s not so great for Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), who are clearly still in love with each other and seemed primed to reunite. Wrench thrown!

After the season 14 finale aired, Grey’s Anatomy creator Shona Rhimes paid tribute to Drew and Capshaw on Twitter. “I will never stop being grateful for the chance to work with @sarahdrew and @JessicaCapshaw,” she wrote. “In April and Arizona, they created powerful unforgettable characters.”

Grey’s Anatomy will return this fall on ABC.