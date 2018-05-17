Arrested Development: The new man in Lucille's life is … Dermot Mulroney

You’ve seen Dermot Mulroney on any number of Fox comedies this season, and that number is actually two: New Girl and LA to Vegas. But now you will find him on a former Fox comedy.

Mulroney won’t just guest-star on the fifth season of Netflix’s Arrested Development, he’ll play a lawyer-turned-surfer named Dusty who develops a special bond with Bluth matriarch Lucille (Jessica Walter). “He has a relationship of sorts with Lucille,” series creator Mitch Hurwitz hints to EW, using the word “guileless” to describe him.

How will the two men who have been closest to Lucille — son Buster (Tony Hale) and estranged husband George Sr. (Jeffrey Tambor, who indeed will be in this season) — react to the situation? “It’s very threatening to George. It’s very threatening to Buster.” Is it romantic? Who’s to say? Hurwitz, actually, but he’s playing it close to the vest. He does drop one more hint, though: “There’s more to it than meets the eye.”

Mulroney’s recent credits include Mozart in the Jungle, Shameless, and American Horror Story: Cult. Joining him on the guest roster this season are Kyle Mooney and Frances Conroy. Mooney is playing a character named Murphy-Brown, while Conroy pops up as a district attorney named … Lottie Dottie DA.

Arrested Development aired on Fox from 2003 to 2006 before being revived by Netflix in 2013. The show’s 16-episode fifth season will be split in half, with the first eight installments premiering May 29.

Right about here you will find plenty of details about season 5 from Hurwitz and the cast.