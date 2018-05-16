Westworld releases 7 new Shogun World photos

HBO
James Hibberd
May 16, 2018 at 02:18 PM EDT

HBO has released seven new photos from Sunday’s mysterious Shogun World episode of Westworld. The episode features Maeve (Thandie Newton), Lee Sizemore (Simon Quarterman) and their band of host rebels journeying into a Delos park of violent delights that we’ve never seen before. The episode is titled “Akane No Mai.” Akane is a character in the episode played by Rinko Kikuchi (the geisha below), and the title is roughly translated as “Akane’s dance.”

Also in the episode is veteran actor Hiroyuki Sanada, who’s been in many titles ranging from The Last Samurai to 47 Ronin to Lost

John P. Johnson/HBO
John P. Johnson/HBO
John P. Johnson/HBO

 

Jordin Althaus/HBO
John P. Johnson/HBO
HBO

Westworld airs Sunday nights on HBO.

