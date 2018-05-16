Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt deals with #MeToo, white privilege in season 4 trailer

Welcome to adulthood, Kimmy Schmidt.

In the first trailer for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season 4, our favorite mole woman steps into the working world, where she deals with white privilege, #MeToo, and not knowing the words to Rebecca Black’s “Friday.”

The first half of the new season, which premieres May 30 on Netflix, finds Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) starting her new gig as the HR manager at the startup Giztoob, while Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski) builds her talent agency empire around her one client — TItus (Titus Burgess). Jon Hamm, Greg Kinnear, Busy Phillips, Bobby Moynihan, Amy Sedaris, and Aidy Bryant are among those set to guest star.

Check out some new images below.

Watch the trailer above.