Stephen Colbert, Candice Bergen slam Trump at CBS upfront

CBS luminaries slammed President Trump at the network’s glitzy annual upfront presentation at Carnegie Hall on Wednesday.

First up was Murphy Brown star Candice Bergen, who took the stage to introduce Madison Avenue executives to the revival of her 1990s-era sitcom. She’ll reprise her role as a tough-minded journalist, only this time Brown hosts a progressive-minded morning news show a’ la MSNBC’s Morning Joe who faces off her own son who works at a Fox & Friends-style show at a Fox News-like network.

“We’re taking on this world of ‘alternative facts’ and ‘fake news,'” Bergen declared in a behind-the-scenes intro.

Unlike other shows in the fall lineup, the Murphy Brown revival had no footage from the show itself, which Bergen explained on stage was because the show wanted to tackle topical news stories when it debuts on Thursdays this fall.

“We wanted to stay really topical, so we didn’t shoot a pilot because if we did we’d already be several news cycles and Stormys out of date,” Bergen said.



The actress also noted that “[cable news] is populated with all kinds, like the Hannitys of the world and actual journalists too.”

Next, The Late Show host Stephen Colbert took the stage and touted how his program has been the most-watched late-night show for the past 15 months (roughly since Trump has been in office, in other words). Colbert let loose with a slew of barbs:

“To former members of the Trump administration looking for jobs at CBS …a word of warning to Steve Bannon, The Amazing Race is not about what you think it is.”

“CBS has a great lineup of game shows — Let’s Make a Deal, The Price is Right — by the way, those two sentences were the entire conversation between Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels.”



“Trump’s got a crack legal team including former New York mayor Rudy Guilliani. Trump says they’re on the same wavelength. It’s true, they’re so close they finish each other’s prison sentences.”

“We were all shocked to hear Paul Ryan announce this was his final season that’s sad … because now we don’t see how Congress ends.”

“A year ago you had no excuse if your boss caught you Googling Stormy Daniels.”

“I love working for CBS, who wouldn’t? CBS has seven of the top 10 comedies and the other three are all on Fox News.”

Earlier in the day, CBS revealed its fall TV schedule, which also includes a reboot of 1980s action drama Magnum P.I.