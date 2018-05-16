Tina Fey might not be able to set off fireworks in the cockpit anymore — which she apparently could have done on her fateful one-way flight from Chicago to New York in 1997 — but the 30 Rock star is still just at home at Saturday Night Live as she was back in the day.

In a new promo for SNL’s season finale, the ever-delightful comedian takes viewers on an animated journey through her career. Accompanied by soothing classical music, the cartoon clip recounts Fey’s early days at SNL and her steady rise through the ranks of the show.

“I first got hired at SNL as a writer, then head writer,” she says. “I had successfully mastered the art of sleeping with my eyes open. Then, I got to be a cast member!”

She glosses over her post-SNL career, referring to it as “other stuff,” before reflecting on writing the Mean Girls musical, which has been nominated for 12 Tony awards.

“Now I’m back at 30 Rock, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

The show’s 43rd finale, airing May 19, marks Fey’s sixth time hosting the show. She’ll be hosting alongside musical guest Nicki Minaj.

Watch the full promo above.