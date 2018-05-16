Samantha Bee to launch This Is Not a Game mobile game for midterm elections

Voting can be fun! Just ask Samantha Bee.

The host of Full Frontal is launching a new mobile game pegged to the 2018 midterm elections. This is Not a Game: The Game is the nonpartisan trivia game we’ve apparently been waiting for.

Specifics are still to be announced, but we know that “average citizens” will be able to download the game for free later this summer, according to a press release. They’ll “play to the death OR win kick-ass prizes.” Prizes are still TBD.

“America’s dismal midterm election turnout SUCKS, and we are 100 percent certain this game will solve everything,” a jokey description from TBS reads. “Full Frontal is not sure why this responsibility has been left to late-night hosts but is up for the challenge.”

In conjunction, Bee will also travel to universities across the country to help register voters. Per the release, “If the idea of a functioning democracy is not enough of an incentive to vote, the chance to win a free burrito certainly is, so we’re just going to go with it.”

This is Not a Game: The Game will be available for Apple and Android devices and will culminate in a midterm episode of Full Frontal.

“I’m so excited to be working with some of the best nerds to create this game,” Bee said. “Plus, I promised my kids I would meet the creators of Fruit Nibblers. That really needs to happen.”

Sign up here to receive updates on the game and “the state of free elections.”