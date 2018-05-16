Riverdale creator teases the future of Kevin and Moose relationship

Spoiler alert: This post contains plot details from the May 16 season finale of Riverdale. Read at your own risk.

Every Riverdale fan has a ship they’re willing to go down with.

From Bughead to Choni to Varchie, the CW hit is bursting with romantic relationships that inspire intense devotion and GIF creation. But there’s one pair of star-crossed lovers in Riverdale who have yet to share more than a few stolen moments and surreptitious glances: Kevin (Casey Cott) and Moose (Cody Kearsley).

They were one of the show’s earliest flings, sharing a late-night tryst on the banks of Sweetwater River in the pilot before discovering Jason Blossom’s (Trevor Stines) decomposing corpse. And since then, they’ve shared some significant heart-to-hearts, but Moose has been devoted to girlfriend Midge (Emilija Baranac).

At least, he was until the season 2 finale, when a distraught Moose grieving for his murdered girlfriend found comfort in Kevin’s arms. Moose initiated a tentative kiss, which bloomed into a full-on Riverdale make-out sesh (in the high school bathroom, no less) when Kevin reciprocated.

For creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, it was a moment two seasons in the making. “I’ve been rooting for Moose and Kevin since the pilot,” he tells EW.

While the men’s room make-out wasn’t addressed again in the finale, Aguirre-Sacasa says he’s eager for the kiss to be more than a grief-coping mechanism. “My hope is that it continues,” he says. “It’d be nice to see Kevin in a romance again. But they’ve got a big cloud looming over them, which is the death of Midge. Which is kind of par for the course on Riverdale. But I’m rooting for them. I hope it’s more than just a moment of passion.”

Riverdale will return to the CW for a third season in the fall.