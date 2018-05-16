Grey's Anatomy finale sneak peek: Here's how the Jolex wedding goes wrong

Remember when Camilla Luddington teased there would be twists and turns getting Jo and Alex down the aisle in the Grey’s Anatomy finale? Well, now we know why!

In a sneak peek at Thursday’s season 14 finale, Jo (Luddington) and Alex (Justin Chambers) end up trapped in a shed when, well, they decide to have an impromptu sex session on their big day. Seriously.

“I am so excited for Jo and Alex to finally seal the deal and get married,” Luddington previously told EW. “But in true Jolex form, the wedding will have lots of twists and turns to it.”

Here are photos from the finale:

The season finale of Grey’s Anatomy, which will mark the final episode for Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew as series regulars, airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.