Gotham team to tackle another Batman origin story for Epix

You know what they say: When one Batman origin story ends, another begins.

Just days after Fox ordered a fifth and final season of Gotham, Epix has given a series order to Pennyworth, EW has confirmed.

After telling the origin stories of Bruce Wayne and James Gordon, Gotham boss Bruno Heller and executive producer Danny Cannon will do the same for Wayne’s trusted butler, Alfred Pennyworth. Previously played by the likes of Sean Pertwee, Jeremy Irons, Michael Gough, and Michael Caine, a new actor will star in Pennyworth, which will follow the former British SAS soldier as he starts a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with Bruce’s billionaire father, Thomas Wayne.

The ten-episode first season of Pennyworth is set to premiere in 2019.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.