Clifford the Big Red Dog is headed back to the small screen

Everyone’s favorite larger-than-life canine is back!

Clifford the Big Red Dog, a new animated series based on Norman Bridwell’s best-selling children’s books, will launch on Amazon Prime Video and PBS Kids in fall 2019, Scholastic Entertainment announced Wednesday.

Featuring original songs, redesigned characters, and an emphasis on social-emotional skills and literacy, the series will follow Clifford and his best friend, Emily Elizabeth, as they go on adventures on Birdwell Island alongside new and familiar faces.

A previous Clifford the Big Red Dog series premiered on PBS Kids in 2000, garnering nine Daytime Emmy nominations during its three-year run while capturing the hearts of children across the world. The reimagined show is currently in production for 39 episodes.