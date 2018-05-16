Arrow: Emily Bett Rickards teases Olicity troubles in 'unpredictable' finale

Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Felicity’s (Emily Bett Rickards) marriage might not survive Team Arrow’s climactic confrontation against Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) in the season 6 finale.

“When the season ends, they have a [severance] in their relationship and not one that they imposed on themselves,” Emily Bett Rickards tells EW, followed up that ominous tease with a “dun, dun, dun!” for effect.

Rickards couldn’t elaborate any further because it would spoil the surprising finale, which she says is more intimate than previous season finales. “This year I thought it was a little unpredictable. It’s different from other seasons just because it just feels so personal,” she says, before comparing it to last season’s explosive finale. “Not to say getting blown up on an island doesn’t feel personal, but it does happen from afar and this one is right at home.”

When we last checked in on Team Arrow, they had narrowly survived Diaz’s latest attack on their lives, which prompted Oliver to risk everything by turning Agent Watson (Sydelle Noel) and the FBI for help in taking the Dragon down. The ensuing alliance will complicate things for Oliver and his allies in more ways than one.

“When you make an alliance, you also have to make a sacrifice, and in terms of making a sacrifice, you also have to have a bargain, and that’s the big question at the end of this season: Does what we lost outweigh the gain?” explains Rickards. “Having to do the deal with the FBI is the catalyst of that question for the end of our season.”

We’ll have to wait to find out what Team Arrow sacrifices to save their city from Diaz until the finale airs Thursday. However, Rickards is definitely excited about the fallout of the episode and what’s to come in season 7 — “more scenes with Roy,” she hopes for herself — which will see Colton Haynes rejoin the cast as Roy Harper after guest starring earlier this season and longtime staffer Beth Schwartz taking over as showrunner and executive producer.

“Congratulations to Beth Schwartz who has been there since the beginning and is part of the inside circle,” says Rickards. “In fact, I’m just so thrilled and I think that show can only get better. Change is good. Change isn’t something to be afraid of just because you don’t know what the other side looks like.”

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on The CW.