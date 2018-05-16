You may know that Netflix will start streaming season 5 of Arrested Development later this month, but you don’t know the half of it. And yet that’s exactly what you will know.

The 16-episode fifth season of Mitch Hurwitz’s irreverent, ultra-dysfunctional comedy will be split in half, with eight episodes arriving on May 29, EW has learned. The second half of the season, which also contains eight episodes, will debut sometime later this year.

Netflix has split seasons on such comedies as The Ranch and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, whose first six episodes of its final season will debut May 30. The streamer is releasing those first half-seasons of Arrested and Kimmy just in time for Emmy consideration, as the deadline is May 31.

Netflix just released a re-edited version of season 4, which was remixed to feel more like the traditional version of the show, following multiple character story lines across each episode in chronological order. In the original version of season 4, which premiered in 2013, each episode focused on a different character.

Season 5 reunites the entire cast, which includes Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Jessica Walter, Alia Shawkat, Michael Cera, Will Arnett, David Cross, Portia de Rossi, Tony Hale, and Jeffrey Tambor.

Here’s the trailer for season 5, and if you prefer non-moving images, check out this gallery of first-look photos from the new episodes.

Before its revival on Netflix, Arrested Development ran for 53 episodes on Fox from 2003 to 2006.